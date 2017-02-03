What you get for around $215,000 in Huntsville, Eutaw and Gulf Shores
A historic mansion, a newly built cottage with beach access and a bungalow with full renovations, all for around the same price. This is what you get for between $209,000 and $225,000 in Eutaw, Gulf Shores and Huntsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|10 hr
|grumpyxx
|12
|Review: Chuck's Barber Shop (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Dr Hugh Johnson OD
|19
|Cody Minkina and Guy
|Fri
|Amber
|2
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Thu
|EconProf
|5
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Feb 2
|spud
|19
|dle56
|Jan 30
|ann
|3
|Pet Friendly Condos
|Jan 30
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC