We are seeing wind chill values in th...

We are seeing wind chill values in the single digits and teens as we wake up Saturday.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

We are seeing wind chill values in the single digits and teens as we wake up Saturday. In Mobile, the wind chill factor was 11 degrees this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15) 2 hr Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 18
Cody Minkina and Guy 11 hr HatesBitchMadeMoFos 1
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Sat Truth 20
heroin (Jun '14) Jan 1 Chris 37
hanging on after divorce Dec 26 wow 7
Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11) Nov '16 Shrimpee 141
Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11) Nov '16 Susan 30
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC