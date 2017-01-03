We are seeing wind chill values in the single digits and teens as we wake up Saturday.
We are seeing wind chill values in the single digits and teens as we wake up Saturday. In Mobile, the wind chill factor was 11 degrees this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|18
|Cody Minkina and Guy
|11 hr
|HatesBitchMadeMoFos
|1
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Sat
|Truth
|20
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Jan 1
|Chris
|37
|hanging on after divorce
|Dec 26
|wow
|7
|Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Shrimpee
|141
|Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|30
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC