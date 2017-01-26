Trump boycott, women's march, Hoover grows up: AL.com must-read stories
A rendering of a 240-room, full-service hotel planned on two acres of Gulf Shores city property at West Beach Boulevard and West 1st Street. How much growth is too much? That's the debate in Gulf Shores as the city announced plans to partner with a developer on a 240-room hotel and conference center near the city's public beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Tue
|Sandy
|3
|Pet Friendly Condos
|Jan 23
|Local
|4
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Jan 23
|FUKKKMLK
|14
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Jan 23
|Summerschitt
|26
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 21
|Ryan
|2
|Mullet toss in April coming all the way from ky...
|Jan 18
|Rrr
|3
|John Lewis: Racist Liar
|Jan 18
|Screw You Lewis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC