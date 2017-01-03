Tornado-like winds sent things flying...

Tornado-like winds sent things flying around the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo like the Wizard of...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Alabama Live

When severe storms moved through the Gulf Shores area on Monday afternoon, Patty Hall, the director of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, said after removing the 30-40 visitors from the zoo and hunkering themselves and the animals down the sky mimicked a scene from the Wizard of Oz. "The skies opened and all of a sudden things started rocking and rolling and shaking," said Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth 11 hr RatHole 17
heroin (Jun '14) Jan 1 Chris 37
I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15) Dec 27 wow 17
hanging on after divorce Dec 26 wow 7
Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11) Nov '16 Shrimpee 141
Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11) Nov '16 Susan 30
Foley Music Thread (Jul '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 11
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC