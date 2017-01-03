Tornado-like winds sent things flying around the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo like the Wizard of...
When severe storms moved through the Gulf Shores area on Monday afternoon, Patty Hall, the director of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, said after removing the 30-40 visitors from the zoo and hunkering themselves and the animals down the sky mimicked a scene from the Wizard of Oz. "The skies opened and all of a sudden things started rocking and rolling and shaking," said Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|11 hr
|RatHole
|17
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Jan 1
|Chris
|37
|I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15)
|Dec 27
|wow
|17
|hanging on after divorce
|Dec 26
|wow
|7
|Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Shrimpee
|141
|Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|30
|Foley Music Thread (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC