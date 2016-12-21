Tonado Warning for Baldwin County

Tonado Warning for Baldwin County

The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama... South central Escambia County in northwestern Florida... * Until 330 PM CST * At 232 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Fort Morgan, or 13 miles southwest of Gulf Shores, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baldwin County was issued at January 02 at 4:55PM CST

