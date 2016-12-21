Tonado Warning for Baldwin County

The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama... South central Escambia County in northwestern Florida... * Until 330 PM CST * At 232 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Fort Morgan, or 13 miles southwest of Gulf Shores, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado.

