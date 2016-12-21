Tonado Warning for Baldwin County
The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama... South central Escambia County in northwestern Florida... * Until 330 PM CST * At 232 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Fort Morgan, or 13 miles southwest of Gulf Shores, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado.
Gulf Shores Discussions
|heroin (Jun '14)
|21 hr
|Chris
|37
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Dec 27
|Summerslum
|14
|I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15)
|Dec 27
|wow
|17
|hanging on after divorce
|Dec 26
|wow
|7
|Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Shrimpee
|141
|Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|30
|Foley Music Thread (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|11
