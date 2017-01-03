Storm-smashed zoo no stranger to seve...

Storm-smashed zoo no stranger to severe weather in Dixie Alley

Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is expected to stay closed for at least a week after storms tore through the state Monday, but it wasn't the first time the small facility suffered a blow from Mother Nature. In 2004, Hurricane Ivan blistered the Gulf Coast, spawning tornadoes, downing trees, sending down torrential rain and smashing the zoo in vulnerable Gulf Shores.

