Seafood thief arrested

Seafood thief arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Authorities have arrested 42-year-old Maurice Chelvis Morrissette in connection with stolen seafood from the Shrimp Basket Restaurant in Gulf Shores. Officials say 30 pounds of fish and 50 pounds of shrimp were stolen from the same restaurant chain in Mobile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... 3 hr EconProf 6
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 5 hr grumpyxx 17
dle56 Mon ann 3
Pet Friendly Condos Jan 30 ThomasA 5
I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15) Jan 30 AnnLikesAnal 25
hanging on after divorce Jan 26 head held high 9
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Jan 23 Summerschitt 26
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC