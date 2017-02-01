Seafood thief arrested
Authorities have arrested 42-year-old Maurice Chelvis Morrissette in connection with stolen seafood from the Shrimp Basket Restaurant in Gulf Shores. Officials say 30 pounds of fish and 50 pounds of shrimp were stolen from the same restaurant chain in Mobile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C...
|3 hr
|EconProf
|6
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|5 hr
|grumpyxx
|17
|dle56
|Mon
|ann
|3
|Pet Friendly Condos
|Jan 30
|ThomasA
|5
|I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15)
|Jan 30
|AnnLikesAnal
|25
|hanging on after divorce
|Jan 26
|head held high
|9
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Jan 23
|Summerschitt
|26
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC