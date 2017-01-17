NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions'...

NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "Reject Sessions, Reject Oppression"

There are 11 comments on the Alabama Live story from Monday Jan 9, titled NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "Reject Sessions, Reject Oppression". In it, Alabama Live reports that:

A group of about 15 demonstrators gather on a sidewalk outside the Mobile office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. The group was protesting Sessions' nomination as attorney general.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
String Em Up

Houston, TX

#1 Saturday Jan 14
Go Attorney General Jeff Sessions!#MAGA!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#2 Saturday Jan 14
Sessions needs to come clean on his inner feelings of minorities. His past will be the future of things to come.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ICE

Elkhart, IN

#4 Sunday
Democrat Hero wrote:
Sessions needs to come clean on his inner feelings of minorities. His past will be the future of things to come.
Did Holder or Lynch about whitey, actions speak better then words.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
KpoGH4

Cedar Rapids, IA

#5 Monday
ICE wrote:
<quoted text>Did Holder or Lynch about whitey, actions speak better then words.
Of course not. But Holder and Lynch are black and under King Chimp Obama, blacks are allowed to be racists.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#6 Monday
KpoGH4 wrote:
<quoted text>
Of course not. But Holder and Lynch are black and under King Chimp Obama, blacks are allowed to be racists.
King Chimp? Please give it a rest on MLK Day!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Deplorable

United States

#7 Monday
Cry all they want. Sessions will be confirmed

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
coyote505

Rio Rancho, NM

#8 Monday
Democrat Hero wrote:
<quoted text>

King Chimp? Please give it a rest on MLK Day!
MLK Day might be a good time to ask this question: How would Dr. King feel about former "colored people" calling themselves "people OF color"? Colored people is a visual description, like black Chevy. People OF color assumes that the color of your skin DEFINES the content of your character. Dr. King dreamed that one day his children would be " judged NOT by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character". How is this possible if skin color DEFINES character? Is MLK spinning in his grave over this?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
coyote505

Rio Rancho, NM

#9 Monday
I predict that the Civil Rights Division WILL shrink a bit with the appointment of Jeff Sessions. Is this a bad thing? At one time, that Division served a useful purpose. The people who were cracking John Lewis' head NEEDED feds to chase after them. However, as instances of actual civil rights violation began shrinking, the Civil Rights Division apparently kept growing. How to justify these budget and staffing levels? Find new dragons to slay! The Division, especially Voting Rights, became Knights Errant, in search of violations, whether they existed or not. I have represented two local governments attacked by this Division for alleged denial of Navajo voting rights. When they came to my office with their first demands, we pointed out to them that, while our White citizens had a 70% registration rate and a turnout of 70% of that, our Navajo citizens had a 90% registration rate and a turnout rate of 90% of that. Thus, political participation was about 49% for whites and about 81% for Navajos. Their answer was to complain that our ballots were not printed in Navajo. When I explained to them that Navajo was not a written language, they were NOT dissuaded from their holy war. A quarter MIllion dollars in litigation costs later, they went back to Washington with their tails between their legs and minus one of their bright young Squiresses, who it turned out had spent three ski seasons SKIING, when she had told her boss she was researching. Not only had the Navajos not requested Justice Department assistance, they weren't even aware that she was around. In the other case, our County Clerk was contacted by the Chairman of the local Navajo community, complaining that there was a Fed with a clipboard outside his community's polling place, scaring off the old people! Scratch one more bright young Squiress!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ThomasA

Birmingham, AL

#10 Yesterday
Democrat Hero wrote:
<quoted text>

King Chimp? Please give it a rest on MLK Day!
Want to change your name? Look up MLK's and his father changing their name Michael to Martin without the benefit of court approval. Now if their names were assumed as Martin, how can MLK III be legally a third when there was no first or second? Is he Michael III or Martin III ???
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MLKoon

Foley, AL

#12 12 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
<quoted text>

King Chimp? Please give it a rest on MLK Day!
Why? MLK Day isn't anything special. Only fucktarded, brainwashed Democrats worship that coon.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Big Clifty, KY

#14 11 hrs ago
National Association for the Advancement of the Communist Party. That's all it has ever been. It should be dissolved for its political shame.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mullet toss in April coming all the way from ky... 10 hr Rrr 3
John Lewis: Racist Liar 12 hr Screw You Lewis 1
I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15) Mon Blacktard 23
Ebert III & Foley NEW Direction (Aug '08) Jan 15 NoScreamers 23
DJ for wedding Jan 14 People Are Stupid 3
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Jan 14 Cant Stand Susan 24
Catering Jan 11 Wedding 1
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC