NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "Reject Sessions, Reject Oppression"

#1 Saturday Jan 14
Go Attorney General Jeff Sessions!#MAGA!
#2 Saturday Jan 14
Sessions needs to come clean on his inner feelings of minorities. His past will be the future of things to come.
#4 Sunday
Did Holder or Lynch about whitey, actions speak better then words.
#5 Monday
Of course not. But Holder and Lynch are black and under King Chimp Obama, blacks are allowed to be racists.
#6 Monday
King Chimp? Please give it a rest on MLK Day!
United States
#7 Monday
Cry all they want. Sessions will be confirmed
#8 Monday
MLK Day might be a good time to ask this question: How would Dr. King feel about former "colored people" calling themselves "people OF color"? Colored people is a visual description, like black Chevy. People OF color assumes that the color of your skin DEFINES the content of your character. Dr. King dreamed that one day his children would be " judged NOT by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character". How is this possible if skin color DEFINES character? Is MLK spinning in his grave over this?
#9 Monday
I predict that the Civil Rights Division WILL shrink a bit with the appointment of Jeff Sessions. Is this a bad thing? At one time, that Division served a useful purpose. The people who were cracking John Lewis' head NEEDED feds to chase after them. However, as instances of actual civil rights violation began shrinking, the Civil Rights Division apparently kept growing. How to justify these budget and staffing levels? Find new dragons to slay! The Division, especially Voting Rights, became Knights Errant, in search of violations, whether they existed or not. I have represented two local governments attacked by this Division for alleged denial of Navajo voting rights. When they came to my office with their first demands, we pointed out to them that, while our White citizens had a 70% registration rate and a turnout of 70% of that, our Navajo citizens had a 90% registration rate and a turnout rate of 90% of that. Thus, political participation was about 49% for whites and about 81% for Navajos. Their answer was to complain that our ballots were not printed in Navajo. When I explained to them that Navajo was not a written language, they were NOT dissuaded from their holy war. A quarter MIllion dollars in litigation costs later, they went back to Washington with their tails between their legs and minus one of their bright young Squiresses, who it turned out had spent three ski seasons SKIING, when she had told her boss she was researching. Not only had the Navajos not requested Justice Department assistance, they weren't even aware that she was around. In the other case, our County Clerk was contacted by the Chairman of the local Navajo community, complaining that there was a Fed with a clipboard outside his community's polling place, scaring off the old people! Scratch one more bright young Squiress!
#10 Yesterday
Want to change your name? Look up MLK's and his father changing their name Michael to Martin without the benefit of court approval. Now if their names were assumed as Martin, how can MLK III be legally a third when there was no first or second? Is he Michael III or Martin III ???
#12 12 hrs ago
Why? MLK Day isn't anything special. Only fucktarded, brainwashed Democrats worship that coon.
#14 11 hrs ago
National Association for the Advancement of the Communist Party. That's all it has ever been. It should be dissolved for its political shame.
