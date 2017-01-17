There are on the Alabama Live story from Monday Jan 9, titled NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "Reject Sessions, Reject Oppression". In it, Alabama Live reports that:

A group of about 15 demonstrators gather on a sidewalk outside the Mobile office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. The group was protesting Sessions' nomination as attorney general.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alabama Live.