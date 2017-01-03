Gulf Shores, coastal Alabama cleans u...

Gulf Shores, coastal Alabama cleans up following strong 'localized' wind damage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Alabama Live

New Year's Day weekend can be a busy time at DeSoto's Seafood Kitchen in Gulf Shores, as snow birds arrive to coastal Alabama from their colder climate homes in the Midwest or Northeast. On Tuesday, that weather trade-off nearly came at a cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth 2 hr Thank You 19
heroin (Jun '14) Jan 1 Chris 37
I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15) Dec 27 wow 17
hanging on after divorce Dec 26 wow 7
Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11) Nov '16 Shrimpee 141
Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11) Nov '16 Susan 30
Foley Music Thread (Jul '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 11
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,103 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC