Flood waters force Foley families to be rescued by boat

While much attention was focused on Gulf Shores after damaging storms blew through there Monday, folks in other parts of Baldwin County were dealing with rising waters. Families on Fernwood Circle had to call for help after those waters covered their vehicles and threatened to enter their houses.

