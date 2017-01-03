Cool Shops at the Beach: Electric Seahorse Records and Nonsense
It opened up a few months ago, but Electric Seahorse Records and Nonsense has become one of the trendiest shops in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. No, they don't carry the latest in beach apparel or trendy decor and furniture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Sat
|Truth
|20
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Jan 1
|Chris
|37
|I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15)
|Dec 27
|wow
|17
|hanging on after divorce
|Dec 26
|wow
|7
|Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Shrimpee
|141
|Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|30
|Foley Music Thread (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC