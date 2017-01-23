Check out these 20 cool catches from the Gulf Coast
Local angler Brody Olive caught this nice redfish from his own boat while in Wolf Bay near Orange Beach on Jan. 15, 2017. Can you identify the species in this photo an angler caught while aboard Entertainer Charters off the coast of Pensacola Beach on Jan. 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|16 hr
|Sandy
|3
|Pet Friendly Condos
|Mon
|Local
|4
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Mon
|FUKKKMLK
|14
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Mon
|Summerschitt
|26
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 21
|Ryan
|2
|Mullet toss in April coming all the way from ky...
|Jan 18
|Rrr
|3
|John Lewis: Racist Liar
|Jan 18
|Screw You Lewis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC