Brothers sentenced for marijuana smuggling
Two brothers from Alabama were sentenced to prison last week after they pleaded guilty to flying an unregistered plane to carry marijuana. George Bancroft Marshall, 39, and John Samuel Marshall IV, 42, both of Gulf Shores, were sentenced to 10 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Dee Drell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|4 hr
|local yokel
|15
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Tue
|Sandy
|3
|Pet Friendly Condos
|Jan 23
|Local
|4
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Jan 23
|Summerschitt
|26
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 21
|Ryan
|2
|Mullet toss in April coming all the way from ky...
|Jan 18
|Rrr
|3
|John Lewis: Racist Liar
|Jan 18
|Screw You Lewis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC