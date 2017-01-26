Brothers sentenced for marijuana smug...

Brothers sentenced for marijuana smuggling

Tuesday

Two brothers from Alabama were sentenced to prison last week after they pleaded guilty to flying an unregistered plane to carry marijuana. George Bancroft Marshall, 39, and John Samuel Marshall IV, 42, both of Gulf Shores, were sentenced to 10 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Dee Drell.

