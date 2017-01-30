Bicyclist survives collision with truck in Gulf Shores
A 67-year-old woman riding her bicycle in Gulf Shores on Monday afternoon survived a scary collision with a truck, escaping without any injuries. In a report from the Gulf Shores Police Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. at the intersection of East 1st Street and East Beach Boulevard an accident occurred between a truck and a bicyclist.
