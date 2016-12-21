Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo to be closed after storm damage
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is forced to close its doors to visitors for at least one week after suffering extensive damage from Monday's severe weather. Fortunately, no animals were killed, and none escaped, however zoo officials worry further medical issues could arise in some of the animals who endured a great deal of stress during the heavy winds and pelting downpour.
