Weather Authority | Chilly Again But Warmer Sunday

A crystal clear sky overnight allowed temperatures across Alabama to plummet with a combination of cold air advection and great radiational cooling. Temperatures this morning were at or below freezing across ALL of Alabama - even Mobile with 30 degrees at this writing.

