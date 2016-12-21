Run The Jewels Go for the Gold on The...

Run The Jewels Go for the Gold on Their New Single 'Legend Has It': Listen

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Billboard

Killer Mike and El-P of Run the Jewels perform during the Hangout Music Festival on May 22, 2016 in Gulf Shores, Ala. After serving fans their first two singles "Talk to Me" and "2100," Run The Jewels keeps the momentum going with their latest offering, "Legend Has It."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heroin (Jun '14) Dec 19 Rollingsmoke87 27
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Dec 15 j009dd4 13
Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11) Nov 27 Shrimpee 141
Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11) Nov '16 Susan 30
Foley Music Thread (Jul '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 11
Gulf Shores Arby's Coons (Apr '16) Nov '16 Paul Brown CEO 16
florist Nov '16 thetruth 2
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,490

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC