Run the Jewels and B-52's Will Make a Trip to 'Portlandia' Next Season

Killer Mike and El-P of Run the Jewels perform during the Hangout Music Festival on May 22, 2016 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Run the Jewels and The B-52 's will appear in season seven of Portlandia , scheduled to begin airing Jan. 5. The rap and '80s alternative groups on the list of special guests set to visit the IFC sketch-comedy show to support Sleater-Kinney 's Carrie Brownstein and Saturday Night Live alumnus Fred Armisen as they skewer a range of alternative lifestyles in the notoriously liberal northwestern city.

