Mardi Gras 2017 will feature a new 'people's parade' on Dauphin Island
Though the Island Mystics Mardi Gras organization will no longer parade on Dauphin Island, the good times will continue to roll in the upcoming Carnival season. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Dauphin Island Town Council voted to sponsor and organize a parade to replace the Island Mystics parade on Feb. 4, according to council member Gene Fox.
