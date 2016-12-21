I Need Advice For Not Getting the 'Road Trip Blues'
It's vacation time for me, and we've planned a trip that would have some cringing - a road trip to the Gulf Coast and back, with our 2 dogs. What should we know before we head out? My wife and I haven't taken a "vacation" for almost 5 years, so we wanted to make this the year we have an epic adventure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Rollingsmoke87
|27
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Dec 15
|j009dd4
|13
|Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11)
|Nov 27
|Shrimpee
|141
|Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|30
|Foley Music Thread (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Gulf Shores Arby's Coons (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Paul Brown CEO
|16
|florist
|Nov '16
|thetruth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC