BUKU Music & Art Project Announces Initial 2017 Lineup

The sixth annual BUKU Music + Art Project festival will take place at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans on March 10 - 11. Festival organizers have revealed the initial lineup of artists performing next year in NOLA. Topping the bill for BUKU 2017 are deadmau5 and Travis Scott .

