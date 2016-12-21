BCBE releases school lead test results, lab may not have followed EPA guidelines
The Baldwin County Board of Education has released its lead testing results for drinking water in some older schools. Parents and students will be happy to know the water at the following Baldwin County Public Schools tested safe for lead: Bay Minette Elementary, Gulf Shores High, Gulf Shores Elementary, Foley High, Foley middle, Daphne High, and Daphne Elementary.
