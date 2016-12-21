Bayes Southern Bar and Grill just waiting on spring, hoping to draw locals

Depending on who you ask, Bayes Southern Bar and Grill, the newest upscale restaurant and bar in Orange Beach, opened at a bad time of year -- in the quiet of the off season when the only folks in town are college students home for the holidays or snowbirds who are just starting roll in until their exodus near St. Patrick's Day. On the other hand, opening in the off season allows locals to try it first -- and around Orange Beach and Gulf Shores word of mouth amongst the locals can make all the difference when it comes to a restaurant's success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.