Baldwin County man arrested, accused of setting neighbor's home on fire

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The fire happened three days before Christmas on West Lagoon Drive in Gulf Shores. Almost a week later on Wednesday, police arrested 64-year-old George Tucker Grau for the crime.

