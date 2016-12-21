Baldwin County man arrested, accused of setting neighbor's home on fire
The fire happened three days before Christmas on West Lagoon Drive in Gulf Shores. Almost a week later on Wednesday, police arrested 64-year-old George Tucker Grau for the crime.
