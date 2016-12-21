Twenty One Pilots, Mumford & Sons to Headline 2017 Hangout Music Festival
Twenty One Pilots and Mumford & Sons will headline the 2017 edition of the Hangout Music Festival, taking place May 19-21 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
