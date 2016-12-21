Hangout Music Festival Announces Artist Lineup

A wildly eclectic lineup has been announced for the annual HANGOUT MUSIC FEST, which will take place MAY 19th-21st on the white sand beaches of GULF SHORES, AL. Topping this year's lineup are MUMFORD & SONS, FRANK OCEAN, CHANCE THE RAPPER and TWENTY ONE PILOTS; it will be OCEAN's first scheduled show in three years.

