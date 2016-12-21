Gulf Shores council: No booze on beaches during spring break

The Press-Register reports the council, with unanimous approval Monday, approved an alcohol ban for 2017 spring break. The ban applies to everyone, and no alcohol can be possessed or consumed on a beach within the city limits from March 4-April 16. When Panama City Beach officials decided to prohibit booze from its beaches this year and implement a curfew on its bars, spring breakers fled to Gulf Shores for a party.

Read more at The Decatur Daily.