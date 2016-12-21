Gulf Shores council: No booze on beaches during spring break
The Press-Register reports the council, with unanimous approval Monday, approved an alcohol ban for 2017 spring break. The ban applies to everyone, and no alcohol can be possessed or consumed on a beach within the city limits from March 4-April 16. When Panama City Beach officials decided to prohibit booze from its beaches this year and implement a curfew on its bars, spring breakers fled to Gulf Shores for a party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Rollingsmoke87
|27
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Dec 15
|j009dd4
|13
|Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11)
|Nov 27
|Shrimpee
|141
|Is Fairhope, Alabama a good place to live? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|30
|Foley Music Thread (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Gulf Shores Arby's Coons (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Paul Brown CEO
|16
|florist
|Nov '16
|thetruth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC