Sexual assault suspect: It was consen...

Sexual assault suspect: It was consensual Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

An 18-year-old Gulf Breeze man was charged with sexual assault after the woman he'd been staying with accused him of raping her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Breeze Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Naomi Jones missing Thu guest 5
News Sheriff: Missing 12-year-old Pensacola girl fou... Thu guest 1
News Alabama man arrested for murder of Naomi Jones Thu guest 1
Review: Gulf Coast Podiatry - Joseph E Kiefer DPM (Oct '09) Wed Marty 5
Prostitutes lol (Jan '16) Jun 7 christopher poole 10
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Jun 6 Need some now 22
Get To Work Jun 5 Nice Work Troll 2
See all Gulf Breeze Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Breeze Forum Now

Gulf Breeze Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Breeze Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Gulf Breeze, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC