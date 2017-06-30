Fictitious Name Notice | Legal Notice...

Fictitious Name Notice | Legal Notice #3067

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Navarre Press

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of CEC and Associates, LLC, at 1333 College Parkway #1003 in the County of Santa Rosa, in the city of Gulf Breeze, Florida 32563 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Navarre, Florida, this 21st day of June 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Breeze Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landlords that allows ESAs 3 hr Amanda 3
Pensacola areas to avoid (Dec '10) 15 hr nimoney 27
Do Vets deserve a pension after only 20 years Jun 29 Curious 3
elizabeth catherine jeansonne (Jul '09) Jun 29 WorldWide501 4
Vinson Jun 20 History 1
Vote judge out Jun 20 History 1
Get To Work Jun 20 For Me 3
See all Gulf Breeze Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Breeze Forum Now

Gulf Breeze Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Breeze Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Gulf Breeze, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC