Fictitious Name Notice | Legal Notice #3067

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of CEC and Associates, LLC, at 1333 College Parkway #1003 in the County of Santa Rosa, in the city of Gulf Breeze, Florida 32563 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Navarre, Florida, this 21st day of June 2017.

