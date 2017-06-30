Construction Begins on 4-Mile FL Br...

Construction Begins on 4-Mile FL Br...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: PaintSquare

A $398 million bridge construction project is newly underway in Florida, with pile-driving having begun earlier this month, and a visit from Gov. Rick Scott officially kicking off work Monday . The project will replace the current Pensacola Bay Bridge, a concrete girder bridge built in 1960, with a new set of two spans totaling six lanes of traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Breeze Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landlords that allows ESAs 3 hr Amanda 3
Pensacola areas to avoid (Dec '10) 15 hr nimoney 27
Do Vets deserve a pension after only 20 years Jun 29 Curious 3
elizabeth catherine jeansonne (Jul '09) Jun 29 WorldWide501 4
Vinson Jun 20 History 1
Vote judge out Jun 20 History 1
Get To Work Jun 20 For Me 3
See all Gulf Breeze Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Breeze Forum Now

Gulf Breeze Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Breeze Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gulf Breeze, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC