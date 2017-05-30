Billy Bowlegs lands in FWB
Even Capt. Jack Sparrow made an appearance to enjoy the live music by Captain Davey and the Crossbones, a large fireworks display over Santa Rosa Sound and, of course, the skirmish between Billy Bowlegs and Mayor Dick Rynearson. "I'm excited for the music, the food and just the families," said Sparrow, also known as Kristine Barrett from Gulf ... (more)
Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
