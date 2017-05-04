Fictitious Name Notice | Legal Notice #3046

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Emerald Coast Coconuts/Emerald Coast Italian Ice, at 1700 Marseille Drive in the County of Santa Rosa, in the city of Gulf Breeze, Florida 32563 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Navarre, Florida, this 27th day of April 2017.

