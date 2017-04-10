Gulf Breeze man pleads guilty to downloading child porn Updated at

Gulf Breeze man pleads guilty to down...

Gulf Breeze man pleads guilty to downloading child porn

Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

Thomas E. Matassa, 24, of Gulf Breeze, pled guilty to receipt of child pornography, according to Christopher P. Canova, United States attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

