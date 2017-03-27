Wrong-way driver dead and Gulf Breeze woman and infant hospitalized
An early morning crash on Saturday, March 11 on U.S. 98 near Holley by the Sea in Navarre left Sherry Vitale, 56, of Navarre dead. According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, the accident occurred at 12:50 a.m. when Vitale drove her 1997 Chevy Cavalier east in the inside lane of westbound Highway 98. Rachel Price, 29, of Gulf Breeze and a two-year-old infant were traveling west in the inside westbound lane of U.S. 98 in a 2011 Honda Pilot when the left corner of Vitale's vehicle struck Price's car.
