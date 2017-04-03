Weird 13 mins ago 8:06 a.m.Police: Woman spits on officer, says she's Pakistani royalty
A woman who police say bit her uncle is facing additional charges after she allegedly provided authorities a false name and spat on an officer. Angela Christine Millikin, 23, of Gulf Breeze, was arrested Tuesday morning.
