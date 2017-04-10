Seagrass festival teaches conservation lessons
Gulf Breeze Shoreline Park south was busy Saturday as volunteers, scientists and community members celebrated Santa Rosa Sound's seagrass beds during the Seagrass Awareness Festival. Organizer Chris Verlinde of the UF/IFAS Extension Office's Sea Grant program said the festival combines education and fun.
