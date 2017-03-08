Navarre woman killed in U.S. 98 head-on crash
A head-on collision early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 98 in Santa Rosa County has left a Navarre woman dead and two hospitalized in serious condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
