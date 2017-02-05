With Bill, Rep. Matt Gaetz Seeks to Eliminate Tourism and Jobs in His Own District
This past Friday, first-term Republican Representative Matt Gaetz introduced a new piece of legislation that stands to directly kill jobs and indirectly harm the industry in the district he represents, possibly setting a new speed record for counterproductive behavior in the U.S. Congress. Gaetz's bill, H.R. 861 , would if passed entirely eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency.
