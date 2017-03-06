Sterling Jewelers, jewelry giant behi...

Sterling Jewelers, jewelry giant behind Kay and Jared, accused of decades of sexual harassment

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Chron

Kristin Henry, a former Sterling employee, is seen in her apartment in Sanford, Fla. Henry says she was 22 when a district manager tried to kiss and touch her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Breeze Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16) Mon Gimme gimme 3
Targeted individual (Jan '16) Sun Val2U 4
Wherabouts of Kathleen Betts Mar 4 Buttplug 7
Sandy Sansing employs felons (Sep '10) Mar 3 Dollar bill 37
Ali Jaynee King Mar 3 big daddy james 4
Review: Kyle's Pool & Patio LLC (Aug '09) Mar 1 Cirish 11
Prostitutes lol (Jan '16) Feb 27 Oldest Joke Troll 9
See all Gulf Breeze Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Breeze Forum Now

Gulf Breeze Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Breeze Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Gulf Breeze, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC