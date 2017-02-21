County narrows search for Dyess' replacement

As the county continues its search for a replacement for former Planning Director Wayne Dyess, five applicants' names have floated to the top, including two who currently work in the department and one former employee. Those five are Mac Carpenter of DeFuniak Springs, Kristen Shell of Gulf Breeze, Christopher Gratz of Bradenton, Steven Bourne of Kentucky and Heather Whitmore of Tallahassee.

