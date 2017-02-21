County narrows search for Dyess' replacement
As the county continues its search for a replacement for former Planning Director Wayne Dyess, five applicants' names have floated to the top, including two who currently work in the department and one former employee. Those five are Mac Carpenter of DeFuniak Springs, Kristen Shell of Gulf Breeze, Christopher Gratz of Bradenton, Steven Bourne of Kentucky and Heather Whitmore of Tallahassee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Gulf Breeze Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any pensacola girls get off this morning
|Tue
|hardallday320
|1
|Man beating his wife (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Jasmine applegate
|3
|Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13)
|Mon
|Dana Horevirus Sp...
|44
|Prosecutor David Rimmer is appointed circuit judge (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|Flabby Katy
|40
|Wherabouts of Kathleen Betts
|Feb 14
|Flabby Katy
|6
|What area of Pensacola has newer homes and is a... (Mar '11)
|Feb 12
|JanJan
|33
|Obliterating EPA would create chaos, experts say
|Feb 11
|MyPleasure
|14
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Breeze Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC