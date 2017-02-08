Barfield joins Atkins as senior project director
James “Tommy” Barfield, PE, has joined Atkins' department of transportation business unit as senior project director, bringing 30 years of management in multimodal planning and transportation design to the firm. In his role with Atkins, Barfield will focus on expanding the transportation business in Florida, focused on delivering project performance that exceeds client expectations.
