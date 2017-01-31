Microplastics: Hidden source of beach...

Microplastics: Hidden source of beach pollution

Thursday Jan 19

Residents of Navarre and Gulf Breeze have been dumping pounds of plastic into the Gulf of Mexico for years without knowing it. Every time they go through their morning routine there is plastic slipping down the drain in the form of microbeads.

