Man killed assisting crash victim

Man killed assisting crash victim

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Navarre Press

A Gulf Breeze man was fatally struck by a car Tuesday while trying to assist victims of a five car accident on Highway 29 in Escambia County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, father and husband Mike Bailey, 29, was hit by a truck trying to avoid the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Breeze Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obliterating EPA would create chaos, experts say 20 hr ThomasA 11
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Jan 26 Brad 4
Pensacola Christian to close Rawson Lane (Oct '10) Jan 25 RAW 8
Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12) Jan 21 Mark 26
pit bull puppies to give away (May '09) Jan 18 ThomasA 82
News Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h... Jan 16 Barry 1
Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT! Jan 14 ThomasA 27
See all Gulf Breeze Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Breeze Forum Now

Gulf Breeze Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Breeze Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Gulf Breeze, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC