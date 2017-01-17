IRC Retail Centers Announces Developm...

IRC Retail Centers Announces Development of Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Pensacola, Fla. MSA

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Business Wire

The venture has executed leases with Publix for a 45,600-square-foot grocery store and a 1,400-square-foot Publix Liquors store to be constructed at the site. In addition to the new Publix stores, Tiger Point Pavilion will include three freestanding pad buildings with a combined 19,000 square feet of space available for lease to complementary retailers and service providers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Breeze Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12) 9 min Mark 26
pit bull puppies to give away (May '09) Jan 18 ThomasA 82
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Jan 18 25or6to4 1
News Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h... Jan 16 Barry 1
Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT! Jan 14 ThomasA 27
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Jan 12 Crazy8 9
tia pomeroy Jan 8 Bombastic 90
See all Gulf Breeze Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Breeze Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Santa Rosa County was issued at January 21 at 7:50PM EST

Gulf Breeze Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Breeze Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gulf Breeze, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC