City's resolve crumbling in beach access dispute
Doubts are spreading among City of Gulf Breeze council members about continuing a long-running legal battle against two residents over a narrow strip of land between their houses that leads to the shoreline of Santa Rosa Sound. "It just doesn't seem like we can win this," said David Landfair, a council member who for years was in favor of the city's right to the 30-foot wide path between the homes of Marine Corps retiree Pete Peters and former dentist John Reese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.
Add your comments below
Gulf Breeze Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jack's Super Pawn & Jewelry Shop (Sep '12)
|8 min
|Mark
|26
|pit bull puppies to give away (May '09)
|Jan 18
|ThomasA
|82
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Jan 18
|25or6to4
|1
|Man 'had sick sex with DOG named Baby Girl in h...
|Jan 16
|Barry
|1
|Waterfront rescue mission is a CULT!
|Jan 14
|ThomasA
|27
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Jan 12
|Crazy8
|9
|tia pomeroy
|Jan 8
|Bombastic
|90
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Breeze Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC