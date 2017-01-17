City's resolve crumbling in beach acc...

City's resolve crumbling in beach access dispute

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Navarre Press

Doubts are spreading among City of Gulf Breeze council members about continuing a long-running legal battle against two residents over a narrow strip of land between their houses that leads to the shoreline of Santa Rosa Sound. "It just doesn't seem like we can win this," said David Landfair, a council member who for years was in favor of the city's right to the 30-foot wide path between the homes of Marine Corps retiree Pete Peters and former dentist John Reese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.

