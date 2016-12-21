Report: Man driving mobile meth lab causes accident Updated at

Report: Man driving mobile meth lab c...

Report: Man driving mobile meth lab causes accident

Thursday Dec 22

According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, Mathew Wade Owens, of Gulf Breeze, was involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Andorra Street in Navarre.

