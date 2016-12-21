Gulf Breeze attorney faces 210 year s...

Gulf Breeze attorney faces 210 year sentence

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Navarre Press

A Gulf Breeze attorney faces a potential 210 years in prison pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts of bank fraud, embezzlement and money laundering last week according to a press release by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. Richard Michael Colbert, 55, of Pensacola Beach, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and/or mail fraud affecting a financial institution, one count of false statement to a federally insured financial institution, nine counts of money laundering, and two counts of theft, embezzlement or misapplication by a person connected with a financial institution.

