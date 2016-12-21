Gulf Breeze attorney faces 210 year sentence
A Gulf Breeze attorney faces a potential 210 years in prison pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts of bank fraud, embezzlement and money laundering last week according to a press release by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. Richard Michael Colbert, 55, of Pensacola Beach, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and/or mail fraud affecting a financial institution, one count of false statement to a federally insured financial institution, nine counts of money laundering, and two counts of theft, embezzlement or misapplication by a person connected with a financial institution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Navarre Press.
Add your comments below
Gulf Breeze Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douchey Flight Suits (Feb '15)
|Dec 15
|Troll Scum
|27
|tia pomeroy
|Dec 14
|Social Troll
|68
|ways to beat the legal system ?
|Dec 14
|isaiahsiler
|1
|Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08)
|Dec 12
|ThomasA
|96
|Ali Jaynee King
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Jake Roberts
|Dec 8
|Dman
|1
|Review: Kyle's Pool & Patio LLC (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|beccaboo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Breeze Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC