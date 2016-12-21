Fictitious Name Notice | Legal Notice #2982
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Mission Fishin', at 1604 Lahaina Ct. in the County of Santa Rosa, in the city of Gulf Breeze, Florida 32563 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Navarre, Florida, this 29th day of November 2016.
