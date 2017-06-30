Wyoming lawmakers eyeing Cowboy Challenge Academy
Lawmakers will explore changes to the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy to bring school districts closer to the National Guard program that targets at-risk teens. Though the number of cadets enrolling in the Cowboy Challenge Academy has increased in recent years, the facility still has empty beds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guernsey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is a good OB doctor, and why? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Onlythebest
|1
|Muslims in Guernsey (Jul '07)
|Sep '15
|Packihunter
|20
|Red Headed Children (Jun '08)
|Oct '12
|Irememberu
|24
|Bryan, Christina, Haley, Shane, Grooms & Bowan ... (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|KRR
|1
|Wyoming High School Football - Guernsey-Sunrise... (Mar '07)
|Feb '12
|maverick
|4
|Guernsey coach inducted into Coaches Hall of Fame (Feb '09)
|Aug '11
|casey moats
|4
|Red Headed Kids Do You Hate Them (Mar '09)
|Mar '09
|OICU812
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guernsey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC