Camp Guernsey a two-week home for 1,000+ Wyoming soldiers
CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. - It was a busy few weeks this June at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center and for most of the Wyoming Army National Guard's soldiers as they bivouacked, maneuvered and communicated throughout the almost 80,000-acre facility polishing their warfighting skills.
